After three years of on-and-off dating, lots of rumors, some fans, and many envious haters, Rihanna and her billionaire Saudi BF have officially called it quits.

According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, the Grammy-winning singer recently ended her relationship with Hassan Jameel, which had been ongoing since 2017. The 31-year-old businessman and RiRi gave us all hope that they found love ... in a hopeless place. Years later, their love proved to be a hopeless case.

The Barbadian superstar was incredibly private about her romantic life over the years, having briefly spoken about it once in an interview last year. At the time, Rihanna confirmed that she was "of course" in love with Jameel but she didn't seem too keen on marriage plans. And now we know why.