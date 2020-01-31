About two weeks ago, Rihanna and her Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel called it quits after nearly three years. With fame comes lots and lots of rumors, so it was only a matter of time before the tabloids began speculating on the love interests of the Barbadian singer.

There has been gossip going around that Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky are dating ... those claims have been smashed to the ground.

It started when The Sun reported that a source close to RiRi said the singer and rapper A$AP Rocky "shared a hotel suite" when they were visiting New York earlier this month. That same source alleged that Rihanna doesn't really want to put a label on it because she recently broke up with her billionaire boyfriend. Or maybe it's because it really is just a platonic friendship?