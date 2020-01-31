About two weeks ago, Rihanna and her Saudi boyfriend Hassan Jameel called it quits after nearly three years. With fame comes lots and lots of rumors, so it was only a matter of time before the tabloids began speculating on the love interests of the Barbadian singer.
There has been gossip going around that Rihanna and American rapper A$AP Rocky are dating ... those claims have been smashed to the ground.
It started when The Sun reported that a source close to RiRi said the singer and rapper A$AP Rocky "shared a hotel suite" when they were visiting New York earlier this month. That same source alleged that Rihanna doesn't really want to put a label on it because she recently broke up with her billionaire boyfriend. Or maybe it's because it really is just a platonic friendship?
Contrary to the media reports out there, the two artists' relationship is far away from the romance category. According to E! News, RiRi and Rocky are not actually dating.
"Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," a source told E! News.
"She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."
Well for all we know, she could be dating him and not telling anyone. She could also just be having fun. Or she could simply be friends with the dude without attachments of any kind (emotional, physical, mental, what have you). Whatever it is, it's her business and no one has anything to do with it.
But celebrities are victims of these kinds of rumors, so I guess RiRi is getting her fair share. People are talking about these rumors like it's the real deal.
According to Complex, the two were spotted hanging out at the Yams Day 2020 benefit concert on Jan. 17 in New York City. Suddenly it was assumed that the two have rekindled their flame (yes, there were rumors a few years ago that the two were dating). Well, it seems like the rumors are what got a rekindling.
"They have a long history and she's just having fun," the source told E! News.
Well, she's entitled to having fun ... and her fans are entitled to new music. So there's still some hope that her breakup with Jameel will get the music album rolling faster. She even hinted at this last month in a very mysterious Instagram post.
"Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna wrote in the caption at the time.