Saudi Arabia rolled out the big red carpet last week with the launch of the Saudi Film Festival in its fifth edition. Bollywood and Hollywood stars were featured guests in panel talks moderated by non-other than Lebanese media personality Raya Abirached.

In one of these sessions, thousands of Saudis and residents got to see their favorite hero on stage, legendary Bollywood actor Salman Khan, for the first time in the kingdom. Not only did his name sell out all tickets for the Evening With The Stars session, he also got a welcome that perfectly fits royalty upon arriving in Saudi Arabia.