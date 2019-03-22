Saudi women have gradually been making their way into the global sports world, and they are proving they have plenty to offer.

This month, Saudi women did not only participate in the Special Olympics World Summer Games for the first time, but also won gold in basketball.

Saudi Arabia's female basketball team scored the gold medal in the championship final, beating Ivory Coast.

The international sporting event for athletes with intellectual disabilities was held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, from March 14-21.

