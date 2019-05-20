Every year, ASDA'A Burson-Marsteller conducts the Arab Youth Survey, providing interesting evidence-based insights into the region's youth.

Now, in its 11th edition, the survey is considered to be one of the most important pieces of research in the Middle East. The survey touches on various topics with Arabs under the age of 30, specifically those aged 18 to 24. This demographic makes up 65 percent of the region, making it an attractive age-group in the Middle East.

The survey was handed to respondents from 15 Arab countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen. Qatar and Syria were excluded from the survey.

Here's an insider look into the minds of Arab youth in 2019: